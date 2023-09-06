2023-9-6 build haggai - 7th month appointed times - holiness - 260

sept 16th @ even = 7th month 1st day - trumpets (no work) (burnt offering) (sound shofar)

sept 25th @ even = 9th day of the 7th month - the ransom (which atones) aka atonement

(no work) (burnt offering) (smite your soul)

oct 1-9 even to even = 15th day of the 7th month for 8 days (first and last day as sabbaths...no work) (keep the regular sabbath in the midst thereof also) (dwell in your tent, not in your house) (burnt offering each day)

***if you are not to the place of burnt offering yet, then appear before the Father on these days, and say to Him, "Here I am Father, the burnt offering that You have purchased by the blood of Your son. Purify and purge me, and make me into this burnt offering. Reveal Your covenant unto Your servant; cause my heart to delight in Thy law.".

People of God, the time has come that we must build. We are the temple, and look at it!!! is it glorious in your sight? or in disarray? I am tearing up as I write this, and it is hard to swallow. We know the truth, and we are not doing enough. How do we build our own house? while the house of God is like this? Forgive us Father. As team satan destroys, and rises like the beast out of the sea as they are to bring your judgment upon the naysayers, and upon them who take Your Name in vain.......................let us be found faithful! preparing our ark! set apart unto Thy Spirit! obeying Your voice and living in faith! standing in the holy place with a pure heart! undefiled from the world! trusting! and not fearing! that You will not allow Your firstfruits to be swept away in the desolations that are coming. We will abide in Your wing, You are our God; praise You. Show us today Father, speak to us in a way that we hear it clearly, and be the spirit within us to do that which we must do. Help us to become that people, Your beloved, Yisrael. Help us to desire Your inheritance above all the gain of this world. Be our steadfast spirit! Praise God.





