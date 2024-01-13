Jeffrey Epstein is a Loser and all his friends, World Moving Towards Hot War ! Iraq is pissed off

To watch full show go here - https://rumble.com/v45f192-mike-in-the-night-e541-next-weeks-news-today-headline-news-call-ins-disinfo.html





Buy Mike A Coffee - https://donorbox.org/buy-me-a-coffee-53





Link to the Most Powerful Glutathione in the World - https://mikeinthenight.neumi.com/home









#mikeinthenight #mikemartins





Mike Martins seems to be discussing various international events and geopolitical developments in this message. Let's break down some of the key points:





Christmas Massacre in Russia:





Masses were canceled in Russia, specifically in the city of Belrad and the 20-kilometer wide border zone.

Russia Today (RT) reported on the cancellation, attributing it to an attack by Ukraine.

Iraq Wants to Expel US Troops:





Iraq accuses the U.S. of breaching its sovereignty with a recent airstrike that killed a high-ranking militia commander in Baghdad.

Prime Minister Muhammad ASI Al-Sadin has pledged to expel the International Coalition of forces from Iraq.

Jeffrey Epstein's Associates and Unsealed Court Papers:





The unsealed court papers related to Jeffrey Epstein's case may seem significant, but the commentator suggests that serious consequences are unlikely for his associates.

Iran's Naval Power Expansion:





Iran expresses its intent to expand its naval power without any limits.

Hezbollah's Response to Israel:





Hezbollah, based in Lebanon, claims to have hit an Israeli aerial surveillance base with missiles in response to Tel Aviv's assassination of a Hamas deputy political leader.

Taiwan Arm Sales and US-China Tensions:





The U.S. approval of a $300 million tactical system upgrade for Taiwan contributes to tensions between the U.S. and China.

This situation has persisted for decades and remains a source of tension.

Reflection on National Loyalty in Potential Conflicts:





The commentator questions whether people would be willing to fight for their countries if they undergo significant changes or become unrecognizable.

It's important to note that these are the perspectives and opinions presented by Mike Martins, and different individuals may have varying views on these matters.





Christmas Massacre, Russia, Ukraine Attack, RT News, Iraq, US Military, Sovereignty, Jeffrey Epstein, Court Papers, Iran Navy, Hezbollah Response, Israel, Taiwan Arms Sales, US-China Tensions, Geopolitics, World News, International Relations, War Headlines, Political Commentary, Mike Martins, Middle East, National Loyalty, Military Conflict, Canada, USA, China, Russia Today, Hamas, Lebanon, National Security, Global Affairs