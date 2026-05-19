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Americans served as unwitting guinea pigs in US Cold War bioweapon tests - Dr. Robert Malone
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Americans served as unwitting guinea pigs in US Cold War bioweapon tests
The United States’ use of ticks as bioweapon delivery systems during the Cold War is no conspiracy theory, American biochemist Dr. Robert Malone says, citing declassified CIA files.

👉 While US aircraft dropped infected ticks on sugarcane fields in Cuba during the JFK administration, the American citizens themselves served as guinea pigs in tick-related experiments conducted by the US government.

One such test involved dropping hundreds of thousands of radioactive lone star ticks in Virginia to see how far they can spread – this experiment was later blamed for the spread of Lyme disease in the region.

Adding:

DARPA’s new bioresearch push raises questions about US overseas labs and biowarfare

The Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency urgently wants a next-generation purification system for biological and chemical molecules. What does this actually mean?

Biomanufacturing of molecules
👉 DARPA has spent years pursuing the rapid creation of various molecules, including proteins, antibodies, nucleic acids (DNA and RNA), as well as synthetic molecules and polymers that do not exist in nature.

💬 DARPA claims to have transformed synthetic biomanufacturing into “a predictable engineering practice” serving “a broad range of national security objectives".

👉 Now it wants to replace large, complex purification facilities with compact, high-speed purification platforms for greater military flexibility.

What does this suggest?
A compact purification platform could allow troops or forward bases to manufacture:

➡️ medical countermeasures

➡️ emergency drugs and vaccines

➡️ pathogen detectors

➡️ blood products

But purification is only one part of the biomanufacturing cycle, suggesting the new platform may be intended as a module within a mobile or portable military biolab

Biomanufacturing or biowarfare?

The same underlying tools used in mobile biolabs can support both beneficial and harmful applications:

➡️ DNA synthesis can produce vaccines or dangerous genetic sequences
➡️ fermentation can produce insulin or toxins
➡️ purification systems can isolate therapeutic antibodies or viral particles
💬 The document’s statement that, “DARPA is not interested in methods solely applicable to the purification of biopharmaceuticals,” suggests the effort extends beyond medical countermeasures, emergency drugs, or vaccines.

The DARPA request comes amid scrutiny of more than 120 Pentagon-funded biolabs across roughly 30 countries.

Critics argue that some US overseas bioactivities may involve bioweapon experiments that contradict US laws

🔴 Stationary US military biolabs abroad could be subject to audits or inspections by host countries

🔴 Mobile or portable DARPA-linked biolabs could leave a smaller operational footprint

🔴They also could be used for covert biowarfare operations

🔴 The Pentagon’s decades-long secrecy surrounding its overseas research on deadly pathogens raises concerns and suspicions



 @geopolitics_prime

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