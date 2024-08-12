BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 351 - Constantine
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
47 followers
71 views • 8 months ago

In this video I will attempt once again to show the deep influence that the Luciferian Roman MIND has had on the peoples of the world and of which they are totally unaware. People believe FALSELY that Independent and free Nations are creating History free of any CENTRAL CONTROL AGENT! The TRUTH is, there is NO FREE NATION in the world today! That is a FICTION! The Nations have rejected God’s ruler ship over them and elected Satan as ruler instead!

In essence, EVERY LIVING SOUL that has rejected Jesus Christ has been INITIATED as a MEMBER into the Jesuit “LEAGUE of APPRENTICE SORCERERS.” Using SOUND and LIGHT projection technology generations of MINDS have been ritually INITIATED into EMBRACING MAGIC and SORCERY as GOOD and even worse they believe it is a gift from GOD.


Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com


How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html


Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html


The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html


The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html


The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html


The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Thirteen Pages - 362 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html


Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7


Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5


Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling


BitChute - Darkness Is Falling


Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth


You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3


pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling


Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling

Keywords
sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults
