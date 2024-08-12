The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 351 - Constantine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video I will attempt once again to show the deep influence that the Luciferian Roman MIND has had on the peoples of the world and of which they are totally unaware. People believe FALSELY that Independent and free Nations are creating History free of any CENTRAL CONTROL AGENT! The TRUTH is, there is NO FREE NATION in the world today! That is a FICTION! The Nations have rejected God’s ruler ship over them and elected Satan as ruler instead!
In essence, EVERY LIVING SOUL that has rejected Jesus Christ has been INITIATED as a MEMBER into the Jesuit “LEAGUE of APPRENTICE SORCERERS.” Using SOUND and LIGHT projection technology generations of MINDS have been ritually INITIATED into EMBRACING MAGIC and SORCERY as GOOD and even worse they believe it is a gift from GOD.
Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com
