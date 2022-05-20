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Alien Assault (1997, PC)
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18 views • May 20, 2022
Note: The game does not seem to have any sound.
Alien Assault is shoot'em up developed and released by Swedish developer Crowfoot Software.
You play an elite marine who is sent to clean a starbase that has been infested by aliens. You are teleported to the innermost are of the starbase and you need to make your way out by using the starbase's teleporters.
Gameplay is similar to Alien Breed. You navigate through levels filled with aliens from a top-down view to find your way to the teleporter. Your life drains rahter quickly when you get hit by an alien, so you need to keep your distance. Your ammo is limited. All doors require keys to be opened. Must are opened with generic key cards lying around in the levels. There are also computer terminals where can buy extra keys, ammo, new weapons or a mini map. You can also display a level map, deactivate systems or reverse the one-way fields. The latter are fields you can only cross in one direction.
Alien Assault is shoot'em up developed and released by Swedish developer Crowfoot Software.
You play an elite marine who is sent to clean a starbase that has been infested by aliens. You are teleported to the innermost are of the starbase and you need to make your way out by using the starbase's teleporters.
Gameplay is similar to Alien Breed. You navigate through levels filled with aliens from a top-down view to find your way to the teleporter. Your life drains rahter quickly when you get hit by an alien, so you need to keep your distance. Your ammo is limited. All doors require keys to be opened. Must are opened with generic key cards lying around in the levels. There are also computer terminals where can buy extra keys, ammo, new weapons or a mini map. You can also display a level map, deactivate systems or reverse the one-way fields. The latter are fields you can only cross in one direction.
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