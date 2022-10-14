BREAKING!!! Attorney Thomas Renz Drops Bombshell Billion Dollar Lawsuit

Attorney Thomas Renz Drops Bombshell Billion Dollar Lawsuit Against Ecohealth Alliance, Peter Daszak and Ralph Baric for the Creation & Cover-Up of the COVID-19 Virus That Killed 6 Million People

Learn More About the Lawsuit Today At: www.Renz-Law.com

EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak appears to boast about the manipulation of “killer” SARS-like coronaviruses carried out by his “colleagues in China” in a clip unearthed by The National Pulse. - READ - https://thenationalpulse.com/2021/06/08/daszak-reveals-chinese-colleagues-manipulating-coronaviruses/

BRICS Nations Discussing Introduction Of Single Currency To Ease Trade, Says

Russian Envoy - https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/rest-of-the-world-news/brics-nations-discussing-introduction-of-single-currency-to-ease-trade-says-russian-envoy-articleshow.html

Russian submarine with 'nuclear tsunami' technology vanishes: Report - READ - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/defense-national-security/russian-submarine-nuclear-tsunami-technology-vanishes

Dollar Collapse | China, Russia & BRICS Nations Look to Ditch the U.S. Dollar - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1m9e0g-dollar-collapse-china-russia-and-brics-nations-look-to-ditch-the-u.s.-dolla.html

US Embassy Urges Americans to Leave Russia | Trailer | Capitol Report - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1lzdei-us-embassy-urges-americans-to-leave-russia-trailer-capitol-report.html

READ: China Has Urged The West To Read The New 14th BRICS Summit Declaration Carefully. This Is What It Says - READ - https://www.silkroadbriefing.com/news/2022/06/28/china-has-urged-the-west-to-read-the-new-14th-brics-summit-declaration-carefully-this-is-what-it-says/

Why is Putin seeking to Cement Ties With Iran, Turkey in Rare Trip Abroad? https://www.wsj.com/articles/putin-seeks-to-cement-ties-with-iran-turkey-in-rare-trip-abroad-11658055769

"All the Banks Are Broke. Banks Can Lend Money That They Don't Actually Have." | Former Member of the European Union Parliament - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1mhmhu-all-the-banks-are-broke.-banks-can-lend-money-that-they-dont-actually-have..html

Why Is the Bank of England Ending Paper Banknotes by September 30th and Transitioning to New Polymer Banknotes? - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1lp7f1-why-is-the-bank-of-england-only-accepting-paper-banknotes-for.html https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-09-22/bank-of-england-says-paper-banknotes-only-good-for-one-more-week

Dollar Collapse | Is America Ready to Get Hit with Gold BRICS? "The Bank of International Settlements In April of 2019 Quietly Classified Gold As the World's ONLY Other Tier 1 Reserve Asset." - Andy Schectman - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1lpmun-dollar-collapse-is-america-about-ready-get-hit-with-gold-brics.html

*********************************************************************************

Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?

Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda

What Is the Great Reset Agenda?

https://timetofreeamerica.com/great-reset-explained/#scroll-content

Learn More About the Mindset of Yuval Noah Harari by Reading 2nd Thessalonians Chapter 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Thessalonians%202&version=KJV

Read Klaus Schwab's terrifying book / vision for the future of humanity:

https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123/ref=sr_1_2?crid=98EDVXXZLZ46&keywords=the+great+reset&qid=1649867592&sprefix=the+great+reset%2Caps%2C102&sr=8-2