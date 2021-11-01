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TESLA CAR BATTERY EXPLODES IN TRAFFIC IN FLORIDA. LOOKS LIKE A BOMB WENT OFF. BLOWS CAR IN HALF.
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369 views • November 01, 2021
Yep . . . lets all go buy electric cars . . . TESLA might a good place to start . . . NOT!! Looks like a war zone!! I hope that nobody was seriously hurt. Take a look at this you may never want to look at another electric car again!!! Hope it is all covered by insurance . . . whoever owns it is going to need it!!!
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