July 7, 2025

The BRICS summit kicks off and Vladimir Putin addresses the delegations, saying a more just and fair system is taking over from those that have only served the Western elite. The President of Brazil and the host of the BRICS summit sets out a mandate that the global south must have proper representation within the United Nations, so that all people around the world can have their voices heard. As the UK marks 20 years since an al-Qaeda attack took the lives of 52 and wounded hundreds more in London British diplomats have their eyes wide shut these days greasing palms with a former leader of the terror group and recognizing him as the Syrian head of state.





This video was made with linuxmint.

