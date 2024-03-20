Create New Account
Judah Ayers, AMWAY Whistleblower
Blue Water Healthy Living
Published 19 hours ago

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.


Judah Ayers talks to Eileen about what it means to stand up against the big evil Goliath corporations as a Whistle-blower. He believes that God called him to be the David against the Amway Corporation.


To hear more about this battle and to support Judah go to

https://www.wewillstand.info/


https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/

Keywords
corporationwhistlebloweramwayeileen teschliving exponentiallyjudah ayers

