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House of Numbers - Preview 1 - CDC We Need To Find New Plaque
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27 views • August 12, 2020
Same Playbook
1) CDC 'Discover' A New 'Plaque'
2) Media Was Used To Spread The Fear Of The New 'Plaque'
3) Population Trust MSM Religiously, Fear Fight Or Flight Kicks In
4) Bypass Logic
...
But this time, people are waking up and looking for answers themselves and realize their scams
1) CDC 'Discover' A New 'Plaque'
2) Media Was Used To Spread The Fear Of The New 'Plaque'
3) Population Trust MSM Religiously, Fear Fight Or Flight Kicks In
4) Bypass Logic
...
But this time, people are waking up and looking for answers themselves and realize their scams
Keywords
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