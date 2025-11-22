BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
“Never Again” Only Means Never Again For Jews! – Zionist Fmr Obama Staffer Sarah Hurwitz
alltheworldsastage
alltheworldsastage
1094 followers
57 views • 1 day ago

“Never Again” Only Means Never Again For Jews! – Zionist Fmr Obama Staffer Sarah Hurwitz


The Jimmy Dore Show

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9LQzlc_VNOE


“Never Again” Only Means Jews! – Zionist Fmr Obama Staffer Sarah Hurwitz


Ahmed Shihab Eldin

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g1RpYGJsp-A&t


Former Obama Speechwriter Sarah Hurwitz Melts Down Over Gaza Footage ‘Destroying’ Israel’s Narrative


Jewish Federations of North America

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WZMxSJNQjJE


Eric Fingerhut, Sarah Hurwitz, Dr Micah Goodman, and Richard Marceau 2025 Opening Plenary V2

iranisraelpalestinegenocidegazamilitaryindustrialcomplexforeignpolicyisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsmiddleeastwarsgazawariranwarisraelgazawarfreepalestineisraelhamaswar
