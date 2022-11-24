Create New Account
White Victims of Black Crime - 1302 - Brandon Shawn McHan - Police press conference
The pair entered Brandon’s pawn shop and attempted to rob him at gunpoint. A gunfight ensued and Brandon was hit. The suspects fled, but returned 2 minutes later. Brandon’s friend used his gun to exchange fire with the suspects, who fled the scene again. Brandon and his friend were taken to the hospital, where Brandon later died.

violencecrimegenocide

