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Twenty Mule Team and -- Borax Wagons in DC
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158 views • October 07, 2019
Ronald Reagan supported the history of the 20 Mule Team Days and difficult Borax wagon transport through Death Valley California. Here's a 30 minute round-up of hitching up the team and going to Washington DC.
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