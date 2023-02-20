💥CLARE DALY MP ON FIRE EXPOSING THE SCUM: 🔥
'A year on, as the war continues, MEPs parrot the propaganda line: "Ukraine must win." Ordinary people never win in war. Shout "glory" all you want; there is no glory in the grave. It is time for the silent majority to take to the streets to demand peace.'
