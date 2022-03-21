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The Truth about Viruses (Dr. Sam Bailey)
RightlyDividing
RightlyDividing
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114 views • March 21, 2022
It doesn't seem to matter how many videos, articles and even books that refute the existence of "viruses", I still get questioned with "but....what about [insert anything here]?"
I took up the challenge to make a one stop video, although I'm not holding my breath 😶‍🌫️

Get Sam's newsletter 👉 https://drsambailey.com
Support my channel 👉 https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
Leave me a tip! 👉 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey

Monero 👉 4ADKsKsEx6c8Y8g1dSVd7vUR27JnbER5R2jUTkUuKFddSKVsmnxR9AFedzHhMH4P4vePK3SbVZgMzWik423Nno7fBuH3oo3

English subtitles 👉 https://odysee.com/@Hmanpro:e/The-Truth-About-Virus-Subtitled2:7

Swedish subtitles 👉https://odysee.com/@Hmanpro:e/The-Truth-About-Viruses-Svenska:4

Spanish subtitles 👉 https://odysee.com/@Hmanpro:e/Truth-en-esp:d
Virus Mania Paperback:
https://drsambailey.com/shop-2/
Odysee (all the good stuff): https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c

Telegram: https://t.me/drsambaileyofficial
References:
1. Tobacco Mosaic “Virus”: http://botanystudies.com/tobacco-mosaic-virus-disease/

2. “Propagation in Tissue Cultures of Cytopathogenic Agents from Patients with Measles”- Enders and Peebles, 1954: https://pubmedinfo.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/propagation-in-tissue-cultures-of-cytopathogenic-agents-from-patients-with-measles.pdf

3. “Bovine Amniotic Fluid as Tissue Culture Medium in Cultivation of Poliomyelitis and Other Viruses” - Enders, 1952: https://sci-hub.hkvisa.net/10.3181/00379727-82-20035

4. “The Emperor’s New Virus” - Brent Leung, 2011: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PQFxratWh7E

5. “Think About It” - Flight Of The Conchords: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GimzSBVQUDo

6. “Sequence-Based Identification of Microbial Pathogens: a Reconsideration of Koch’s Postulates” - Fredricks and Relman, 1996: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC172879/pdf/090018.pdf

7. “PCR Inventor: ‘It doesn’t tell you that you are sick’” - offGuardian, 5 Oct 2020: https://off-guardian.org/2020/10/05/pcr-inventor-it-doesnt-tell-you-that-you-are-sick/

8. “Faith in Quick Test Leads to Epidemic That Wasn’t” - NY Times, 2007: https://www.nytimes.com/2007/01/22/health/22whoop.html

9. Dr. Stefan Lanka interview with Joan Shenton, 17 Oct 2021: https://odysee.com/@DeansDanes:1/Dr-Stefan-Lanka-interview-with-Joan-Shenton---2592021:6
Songs:
Smooth operator: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4TYv2PhG89A

Think About It: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GimzSBVQUDo

Ice Ice Baby: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rog8ou-ZepE

Lovefool: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7YIDgFR38Nk
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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