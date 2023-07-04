CROSSROADS





"If the American people ever allow private banks to control the issue of their currency, first by inflation, then by deflation, the banks and corporations that will grow up around them will deprive the people of all property until their children wake up homeless on the continent their fathers conquered.... I believe that banking institutions are more dangerous to our liberties than standing armies.... The issuing power should be taken from the banks and restored to the people, to whom it properly belongs." Thomas Jefferson

We have about 9 months from this 4th of July 2023 holiday to stop the nazification of the world peacefully by contacting our political representatives to demand, in overwhelming numbers, the ratification of the WHO Plandemic Treaty and Regulations be dead on arrival, and WHO withdrawal, or the July 4th, 2024, holiday will be cancelled.

Failure to do that by May 2024 will result in the successful and complete transfer of absolute power to whoever is the presiding director general of the WHO and the elite criminal cabal that controls that person. Total global enslavement and democide will become inevitable which will require violent physical resistance to this global technocratic fascist police state, in other words, an active WWIII.

Our would be fascist overlords will deploy mercenary enforcers who, under the color of pseudo authority to protect public health from a problem these psychopathic baby killers and pedophile promoters created to justify their world tyranny, who will set up traffic road blocks and go door to door, demanding 'your papers please' digital vaccination cards, only this time they will target both gentiles and jews, after their controlled main stream media spreads a sufficient amount of fear porn propaganda that another natural born pathogen is an 'international concern'.

These traitors will mandate the special 5G frequency delayed payload activation transhumanist poisonous MRNA gene editing bio-weapon injections cause Marburg like symptoms and heavy mortality rates. They will care not if their enforcement minions kill us or are killed forcing freedom fighters into compliance with their lethal health protocols. As their despot frontman Klaus Schwab said, 'no one is safe if everyone is not vaccinated'.

As all this pandemic hoax hype is going on, by coincidence, these unelected political operatives are sanctioning programs that will adversely affect our food supply, our bank accounts, our power grid and our children's morals, which raises the question are we going to let these criminal national currency creation hijacking super rich and powerful oligarchs, and their high ranking political, military and judicial minions, continue to enslave and kill us?

Planned Parenthood is just the front organization for a Luciferian UN, WEF and WHO agenda to sexualize children so they can't bond or form lasting loving relationships and also degrade traditional family values.

For more background information watch Operation Millstone:

https://rumble.com/v2r419m-operation-millstone.html

Background on rhino Trump

STRANGE DAYS [VIDEO]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H8HftyITX8k&t=7298s

THE SIXTH TRUMPET

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g9aQyERL1ww&t=494s

MY RUMBLE CHANNEL

https://rumble.com/search/all?q=psegrave

MY BRIGHTEON CHANNEL

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psegrave