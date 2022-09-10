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NWO elites bio lab around Russia using Slav gene bio weapons. George Soros funded Ukraine revolution
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
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48 views • September 10, 2022

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (September 2022). Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended masters “Venusian Pleiadian Ashtar Abrasax fake aliens” “Twilight Saga vampires” fallen angel devils, and the Nazi 5th Reich Noah’s Atlantis Roman 13th Reich Saturn Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Western feminist nations globalist elites, and the 12th Pleiadian Nazis have been building bio labs all around Russia and spreading Slav gene ethnic-cleansing biochemical weapons to exterminate the Russians and Proto-Slav fallen angels and 16th Pleiadians and Gog and all Slav people, who they consider has inferior eugenics creatures and unfit for the NWO society. They were killing all the blacks and Asians and Hispanics and Middle Easterners and Native-Americans and Polynesians in their hospitals’ COVID19 emergency rooms. It is not just the colored-skin babies in their Planned Parenthood Nazi eugenics holocaust extermination abortion clinics. The Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar George Soros is the Bilderberg Druidic Satanist Council’s west quadrant Satanist high priest, and CIA Director John Brennan is the east quadrant Satanist high priest. The Bilderberg Satanic Council Draco avatar Satanists run the world under the “Mothers of Darkness” earth’s hidden matriarchal world rulers. George Soros also seems to be taking orders from Semjaza (Nazi Semjase) the Pleiadian fallen angel. George Soros was a Nazi war criminal during the extermination of the 6 million Jews, so he may also be working for the Saturn Dracos’ Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleet “Black Sun” Sabbatean Frankist Vril Satanists. George Soros was funding his groups in Ukraine to overthrow the pro-Russian government and to replace it with his Mars planet Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleet Blackwater company Nazi SS army Ukrainian government, just like he did with all the other revolutions around the world to overthrow governments and put them under the control of the Nazi 4th Reich Saturn Dracos and the “Mothers of Darkness” Satanist world rulers. The guy seems to be working for everyone and every faction under Satan Lucifer’s (Sanat Kumara) Illuminati NWO Shambhala ascended masters fake aliens vampires fallen angel devils’ mass holocaust extermination of 99% of the earth & hollow earth inhabitants and all free-thinking free-willed organic life forms in the universe, in order to use the remaining 1% test tube manufactured human child sex slaves human meat livestock food human lab specimen human slave specie to power their automaton inorganic efficient hive-mind “new coming race” perfect society expendable life forms for his new universe order (NUO). As soon as Satan Lucifer is finished using Georgy, he will throw him into the meat grinder to be used as fertilizer, too, because he is a free-willed free-thinking organic life form. His billions of dollars will be made into fertilizer, too. What goes around comes around. It is judgment upon him for torturing & raping & sacrificing & eating & throwing into the supermarket food tens of thousands of children for his satanic ritual sacrifices to gain his power and fame and wealth. If you do evil, evil will catch up with you, sooner or later.


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047


See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver


Tags:


#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine

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