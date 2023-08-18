Olympic athlete killed by VAXX poison injections

"It is with great sadness and regret that I have to announce the sudden death of our beloved Headteacher, Mrs Helen Smart.

Our heart-felt condolences are sent to Helen’s family at this very difficult time. I know this news will be a shock and cause great sadness to our community. I want to reassure you that the Governors of Worsley Mesnes School are working with the local authority and school to ensure that our children, staff and parents will receive the necessary support in the coming weeks.

Further information/updates will be issued as and when they are available.

Alison Halliwell

Chair of Governors"

Mrs. Smart swam for Great Britain in the late '90s. She came in 15th place during the 200m backstroke at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, Australia.

