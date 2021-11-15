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Austria - Satanism in Plain Sight (Remember C.E.R.N) [15.11.2021]
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191 views • November 15, 2021
Note: Ups Sorry, CERN in Switzerland :)
Austria lockdown
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=austria+lockdown&;t=h_&ia=web
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CERN austria Satanism
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=CERN+austria+Satanism&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=CERN+&;t=h_&ia=stock
https://home.cern/
CERN Satanic statue shiva
https://detechter.com/the-scientific-symbolism-of-the-statue-of-shiva-nataraja-at-cern-switzerland/
https://cds.cern.ch/record/745737/comments
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Do the Elite practice a secret Ancient Satanic Religion?
James Morcan asks American filmmaker Jerry Griffin and British author Harry Whitewolf whether they think the Elite practice a secret Ancient Religion. Something that pre-dates known religions...
Evidence #1: Gotthard Base Tunnel Opening CEREMONY (June 1, 2016)
Location: Switzerland (near CERN)
Attendees: Angela Merkel (Chancellor of Germany), Matteo Renzi (Prime Minister of Italy), François Hollande (President of France), Johann Schneider-Ammann (President of Switzerland), & Christian Kern (Chancellor of Austria).
Images from the Gotthard Tunnel Opening Ceremony in Switzerland (connected to CERN and referenced throughout this podcast) can be viewed here:
https://www.google.com.au/search?q=gotthard+base+ceremony&;newwindow=1&safe=off&client=safari&rls=en&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwii1O395s_WAhWKOSYKHcVkBQcQ_AUIDSgE&biw=1354&bih=731&gws_rd=cr&dcr=0&ei=rarRWeelEsWF8gX-qJzACA
Evidence #2: LEAKED PHOTOS from a Rothschild Dinner Party (December 12, 1972)
Location: Ferrières-en-Brie, Seine-et-Marne, France
Guests/Hosts: Audrey Hepburn, Salvador Dali, Espírito Santo, Baron Alexis de Redé, HRH Princess Maria Gabriella di Savoia, Marie-Hélène de Rothschild (host), Guy de Rothschild (host).
Reversed writing is a well-known “Black Magic” technique described by Aleister Crowley and based on the Occult Law of Reversal.
17 GENUINELY CREEPY PHOTOS FROM A 1972 ROTHSCHILD DINNER PARTY
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/206250857920560397/
1,941 views Mar 17, 2018
Underground Knowledge
4.65K subscribers
https://youtu.be/23sLFx2qkH8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX8s8AUY5kg0Qg0pMoc6l5g
Austria lockdown
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=austria+lockdown&;t=h_&ia=web
--
CERN austria Satanism
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=CERN+austria+Satanism&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=CERN+&;t=h_&ia=stock
https://home.cern/
CERN Satanic statue shiva
https://detechter.com/the-scientific-symbolism-of-the-statue-of-shiva-nataraja-at-cern-switzerland/
https://cds.cern.ch/record/745737/comments
--
Do the Elite practice a secret Ancient Satanic Religion?
James Morcan asks American filmmaker Jerry Griffin and British author Harry Whitewolf whether they think the Elite practice a secret Ancient Religion. Something that pre-dates known religions...
Evidence #1: Gotthard Base Tunnel Opening CEREMONY (June 1, 2016)
Location: Switzerland (near CERN)
Attendees: Angela Merkel (Chancellor of Germany), Matteo Renzi (Prime Minister of Italy), François Hollande (President of France), Johann Schneider-Ammann (President of Switzerland), & Christian Kern (Chancellor of Austria).
Images from the Gotthard Tunnel Opening Ceremony in Switzerland (connected to CERN and referenced throughout this podcast) can be viewed here:
https://www.google.com.au/search?q=gotthard+base+ceremony&;newwindow=1&safe=off&client=safari&rls=en&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwii1O395s_WAhWKOSYKHcVkBQcQ_AUIDSgE&biw=1354&bih=731&gws_rd=cr&dcr=0&ei=rarRWeelEsWF8gX-qJzACA
Evidence #2: LEAKED PHOTOS from a Rothschild Dinner Party (December 12, 1972)
Location: Ferrières-en-Brie, Seine-et-Marne, France
Guests/Hosts: Audrey Hepburn, Salvador Dali, Espírito Santo, Baron Alexis de Redé, HRH Princess Maria Gabriella di Savoia, Marie-Hélène de Rothschild (host), Guy de Rothschild (host).
Reversed writing is a well-known “Black Magic” technique described by Aleister Crowley and based on the Occult Law of Reversal.
17 GENUINELY CREEPY PHOTOS FROM A 1972 ROTHSCHILD DINNER PARTY
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/206250857920560397/
1,941 views Mar 17, 2018
Underground Knowledge
4.65K subscribers
https://youtu.be/23sLFx2qkH8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX8s8AUY5kg0Qg0pMoc6l5g
Keywords
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