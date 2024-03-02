Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
Mar 1, 2024
Today we take a look at brand new information about planned food shortages. We hear the thoughts of Benjamin Fulford, and how farmers are being destroyed all over Europe. The idea is to create total dictatorship by controlling everyone’s access to food. In other news, New York Attorney Letitia James is seeking to punish the world’s largest producer of beef products for “misleading the public”.
00:00 - From Benjamin Fulford
04:58 - Missouri Beef Processing Plant to Close
09:41 - Lawsuit for “Misleading Public”
18:01 - Newspaper Headlines
22:03 - Prophecies about Food Shortages
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4gk40o-new-info-planned-food-shortage-03012024.html
