Cathy O’Brien Recounts Being Trapped Inside CIA’s MK-Ultra Mind Control Program (Part 1)

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Cathy O’Brien’s life is a miracle. She survived decades of victimization at the hands of MK-Ultra, a government-funded CIA mind control project aimed at establishing total control over its victims. Cathy has been a whistleblower for over 30 years, telling the story of her escape from a hellish life being trafficked and enslaved to a wide-variety of elites like President Gerald Ford, U.S. senator Robert Byrd, and the dynastic political Clinton and Bush families. Cathy explains how Nazis chillingly conducted their research within the CIA after World War II, the reasoning behind trauma-based mind control, the corruption and involvement of the Catholic church, and how to recognize and help victims of mind control.
TAKEAWAYS
Cathy O’Brien was targeted for mind control projects because she was born into a multi-generational incest-based family
Gender-confused children can be an indication for potential pedophilia and abuse occuring in the child’s life
The 1947 National Security Act was put in place to conceal the New World Order agenda
Cathy says that knowledge is the best defense against mind control
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
TRANCE Movie Trailer: https://bit.ly/3GlV6qS
🔗 CONNECT WITH TRANCE MOVIE
Website: https://trance.movie/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TranceTheFilm
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/trancethefilm/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TranceTheFilm
Telegram: https://t.me/trance_cathyobrien
🔗 CONNECT WITH CATHY O’BRIEN
Website: https://trance-formation.com/
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/theCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
Cathy O’Brien’s life is a miracle. She survived decades of victimization at the hands of MK-Ultra, a government-funded CIA mind control project aimed at establishing total control over its victims. Cathy has been a whistleblower for over 30 years, telling the story of her escape from a hellish life being trafficked and enslaved to a wide-variety of elites like President Gerald Ford, U.S. senator Robert Byrd, and the dynastic political Clinton and Bush families. Cathy explains how Nazis chillingly conducted their research within the CIA after World War II, the reasoning behind trauma-based mind control, the corruption and involvement of the Catholic church, and how to recognize and help victims of mind control.
TAKEAWAYS
Cathy O’Brien was targeted for mind control projects because she was born into a multi-generational incest-based family
Gender-confused children can be an indication for potential pedophilia and abuse occuring in the child’s life
The 1947 National Security Act was put in place to conceal the New World Order agenda
Cathy says that knowledge is the best defense against mind control
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
TRANCE Movie Trailer: https://bit.ly/3GlV6qS
🔗 CONNECT WITH TRANCE MOVIE
Website: https://trance.movie/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TranceTheFilm
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/trancethefilm/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TranceTheFilm
Telegram: https://t.me/trance_cathyobrien
🔗 CONNECT WITH CATHY O’BRIEN
Website: https://trance-formation.com/
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/theCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/