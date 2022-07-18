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Cathy O’Brien Recounts Being Trapped Inside CIA’s MK-Ultra Mind Control Program (Part 1)
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2401 views • July 18, 2022


Cathy O’Brien’s life is a miracle. She survived decades of victimization at the hands of MK-Ultra, a government-funded CIA mind control project aimed at establishing total control over its victims. Cathy has been a whistleblower for over 30 years, telling the story of her escape from a hellish life being trafficked and enslaved to a wide-variety of elites like President Gerald Ford, U.S. senator Robert Byrd, and the dynastic political Clinton and Bush families. Cathy explains how Nazis chillingly conducted their research within the CIA after World War II, the reasoning behind trauma-based mind control, the corruption and involvement of the Catholic church, and how to recognize and help victims of mind control.



TAKEAWAYS


Cathy O’Brien was targeted for mind control projects because she was born into a multi-generational incest-based family


Gender-confused children can be an indication for potential pedophilia and abuse occuring in the child’s life 


The 1947 National Security Act was put in place to conceal the New World Order agenda


Cathy says that knowledge is the best defense against mind control 



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Cathy O’Brien’s life is a miracle. She survived decades of victimization at the hands of MK-Ultra, a government-funded CIA mind control project aimed at establishing total control over its victims. Cathy has been a whistleblower for over 30 years, telling the story of her escape from a hellish life being trafficked and enslaved to a wide-variety of elites like President Gerald Ford, U.S. senator Robert Byrd, and the dynastic political Clinton and Bush families. Cathy explains how Nazis chillingly conducted their research within the CIA after World War II, the reasoning behind trauma-based mind control, the corruption and involvement of the Catholic church, and how to recognize and help victims of mind control.



TAKEAWAYS


Cathy O’Brien was targeted for mind control projects because she was born into a multi-generational incest-based family


Gender-confused children can be an indication for potential pedophilia and abuse occuring in the child’s life 


The 1947 National Security Act was put in place to conceal the New World Order agenda


Cathy says that knowledge is the best defense against mind control 



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

TRANCE Movie Trailer: https://bit.ly/3GlV6qS  


🔗 CONNECT WITH TRANCE MOVIE

Website: https://trance.movie/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TranceTheFilm 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/trancethefilm/ 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TranceTheFilm 

Telegram: https://t.me/trance_cathyobrien 


🔗 CONNECT WITH CATHY O’BRIEN

Website: https://trance-formation.com/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/theCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
americaresearchclintonpoliticalciabushnazisatanismmk ultraluciferianismworld war 2whistleblowercatholic churchsrasatanic ritual abuseproject monarchrobert byrdgerald fordcathy obrienoccult ritualsmind control victimproject artichokesatanic elitestina griffincounter culture mom show
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