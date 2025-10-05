BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Yah's Misfits 5-10-2025
YahsMisfits
YahsMisfits
5 views • 9 hours ago
This week’s Torah Study will be on Exodus 10 and 11. The second part of the discussion will be on the Psalm 83 War, which is a major prophecy predicted by Asaph in Psalms of a future event in the 2nd Temple. Who defiled the Holy Temple in 165BC? Who are the enemies of Israel, whom also play a role in the end-times. What was the Maccabean revolt? Are the Books of Maccabees legitimate? Who were the replacements in Samaria where Northern Israel once occupied? Who were the gods? Who are the Pharisees & where did they come from?The late Michael Heiser first talked about this.

