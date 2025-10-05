Yah's Misfits 5-10-2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week’s Torah Study will be on Exodus 10 and 11. The second part of the discussion will be on the Psalm 83 War, which is a major prophecy predicted by Asaph in Psalms of a future event in the 2nd Temple. Who defiled the Holy Temple in 165BC? Who are the enemies of Israel, whom also play a role in the end-times. What was the Maccabean revolt? Are the Books of Maccabees legitimate? Who were the replacements in Samaria where Northern Israel once occupied? Who were the gods? Who are the Pharisees & where did they come from?The late Michael Heiser first talked about this.