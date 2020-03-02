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The Ultimate Survival Expert's Top Tips On End Time Prepping
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29 views • March 02, 2020
The Ultimate Survival Expert's Top Tips On End Time Prepping" features instructions about preparing for the end times in the words of Jesus. Embrace these end times instructions from heaven from the Ultimate Survival Expert in this spiritual prepper's guide to the end of the world.
Are you prepared for the last days? Jesus is coming soon: are you ready?
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
"Street Preacher Revisited" by Charlie Cowins https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Are you prepared for the last days? Jesus is coming soon: are you ready?
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
"Street Preacher Revisited" by Charlie Cowins https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Keywords
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