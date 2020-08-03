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Εξοργιστικές αποκαλύψεις για τον COVID-19, από νοσοκόμα στην πρώτη γραμμή, στη Νέα Υόρκη
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68 views • August 03, 2020
Στο "επίκεντρο του επίκεντρου" της πανδημίας COVID-19, το νοσοκομείο 'Ελμχαρστ της Νέας Υόρκης, μια νοσοκόμα καταγράφει γεγονότα και συνομιλίες με κρυφή κάμερα και κάνει αποκαλύψεις, που κανονικά θα έπρεπε να έχει ήδη ξεκινήσει δικαστική έρευνα για τη διερεύνησή τους και απόδοση ευθυνών.
Το βίντεο αναρτήθηκε αρχικά στις 9/6/20 εδώ: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIDsKdeFOmQ&;list=LLQ7ObLfi4gYtWhAU4oKQH6Q
Το βίντεο αναρτήθηκε αρχικά στις 9/6/20 εδώ: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIDsKdeFOmQ&;list=LLQ7ObLfi4gYtWhAU4oKQH6Q
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