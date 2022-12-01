Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PHILADELPHIA PARKING OFFICER SURVIVES AMBUSH EXECUTION IN BROAD DAYLIGHT
108 views
channel image
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
Published a day ago |

Unfortunately we are seeing an escalation in direct result of soft on crime policies in combination with the vilification of law enforcement. The Demolition Party wants all the monsters on the streets, they want all citizens left defenseless, and they want all children brainwashed into believing that it is all necessary to achieve the utopian ideal. A utopia where murderers are free to express themselves, men can bear children, 12 year olds can consent to sexual relations with adults, and disarmed citizens will be paid no higher than what the government deems a living wage while sleeping in their rented homes because no one will be allowed to own anything. I wonder how many lives will be destroyed before you break free of the cognitive dissonance and cease supporting the dismantling of the last beacon of freedom left in the modern world.


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/shock-video-philadelphia-parking-officer-survives-ambush-execution-attempt/


ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/PHILADELPHIA-PARKING-OFFICER-SURVIVES-AMBUSH-EXECUTION-IN-BROAD-DAYLIGHT-e1rjmnb

Keywords
philadelphiaofficerexecution

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket