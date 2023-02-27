20180114 PREPARING FOR PERSECUTION, REVIVAL VISION - NEW AGE/NWO FALSE RAPTURE-TRIBULATION

The Importance of Gods Word-Book of Revelation is sequential and literal, Preparing for Tribulation
Class Preamble : Current Events-North American church revival flood vision, underground church, corporate church vs. Gods Church system, pre-wrath vs pretrib, abiding, renewing the mind, seeker sensitive vs Gods way, Gal 5, Satan's wiles vs. Gods wisdom, Intimacy with God, discipleship, heart treasure, idolatry, spyware, sin, fear of the Lord, theocracy, persecution, quantum technology dependence/slavery, false rapture, Ephesians 6, Sword Training as a Soldier for Christ, 2Tim 5, Reading aloud the Book of Revelation of Jesus Christ, Days of Noah, 2Thess2:3-5, Disclosure, mans vs Gods wisdom ..Please see our website bereanbuilders.wixsite.com/ministries for training, visions/dreams, in the Spirit experiences and joining our small group online as we make sense of these increasingly challenging times.
