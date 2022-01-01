Vaxxed 2 Documentary - The People's Truth - Dangerous Vaccines, Kids Autism & Side Effects

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A documentary
Vaxxed investigates the claims made by a whistleblower at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the leading national public health institute of the United States, who revealed that the agency manipulated data on an important study showing a causal link between the Measles-Mumps-Rubella (MMR) vaccine and autism. More info here: https://vaxxedthemovie.com/ and https://www.vaxxed2.com