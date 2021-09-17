© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Banned Video Archive: Satanic MSM: Hmmmmm... Where The FUCk are the FLU? (PsyOp) [17.09.2021]
Follow
1
Share
Report
41 views • September 17, 2021
Note: Exactly the same shit as in Denmark, but 99% all of all people here refuse to recognize it ...
We are so a few who has said it since March/April 2020... Fucking sheeple and Retards up here, just met one againg today, bet him in Chess, fucking brainwashed.
If people wanna shake hand or hug with me, I ask if the gor the VAX, if Yes I don't wanna touch them, you know the Spike Protein in the poison Vaxx...
As I have said and written for years I am surrounded by idiots in this world :)
--
We catch the flu and Covid the same way so why are having so many Covid cases well the flu is literally zero…. Think hard on this one
Banned Video Archive
17994 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/V7hRSZbLSgqF/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hiddenvideos/
We are so a few who has said it since March/April 2020... Fucking sheeple and Retards up here, just met one againg today, bet him in Chess, fucking brainwashed.
If people wanna shake hand or hug with me, I ask if the gor the VAX, if Yes I don't wanna touch them, you know the Spike Protein in the poison Vaxx...
As I have said and written for years I am surrounded by idiots in this world :)
--
We catch the flu and Covid the same way so why are having so many Covid cases well the flu is literally zero…. Think hard on this one
Banned Video Archive
17994 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/V7hRSZbLSgqF/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hiddenvideos/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.