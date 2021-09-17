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Banned Video Archive: Satanic MSM: Hmmmmm... Where The FUCk are the FLU? (PsyOp) [17.09.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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41 views • September 17, 2021
Note: Exactly the same shit as in Denmark, but 99% all of all people here refuse to recognize it ...
We are so a few who has said it since March/April 2020... Fucking sheeple and Retards up here, just met one againg today, bet him in Chess, fucking brainwashed.
If people wanna shake hand or hug with me, I ask if the gor the VAX, if Yes I don't wanna touch them, you know the Spike Protein in the poison Vaxx...
As I have said and written for years I am surrounded by idiots in this world :)
--
We catch the flu and Covid the same way so why are having so many Covid cases well the flu is literally zero…. Think hard on this one

Banned Video Archive
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/V7hRSZbLSgqF/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hiddenvideos/
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freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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