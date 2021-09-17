Banned Video Archive: Satanic MSM: Hmmmmm... Where The FUCk are the FLU? (PsyOp) [17.09.2021]

Note: Exactly the same shit as in Denmark, but 99% all of all people here refuse to recognize it ...We are so a few who has said it since March/April 2020... Fucking sheeple and Retards up here, just met one againg today, bet him in Chess, fucking brainwashed.If people wanna shake hand or hug with me, I ask if the gor the VAX, if Yes I don't wanna touch them, you know the Spike Protein in the poison Vaxx...As I have said and written for years I am surrounded by idiots in this world :)--We catch the flu and Covid the same way so why are having so many Covid cases well the flu is literally zero…. Think hard on this oneBanned Video Archive17994 subscribers