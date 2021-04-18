Radical Truth #9 - Will Kanye & Kim Get Divorced?

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You may have heard that Kanye West is a ‘Christian’ now, but is there evidence for this claim? How has this affected his marriage with Kim Kardashian? Will ‘divorce’ be the ultimate result? We should talk about this, so grab your Bible.
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