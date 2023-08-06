Satan’s minions on earth: the Vatican’s Jesuits & their oath of death!

FAIR
Satan has his minions on earth doing his biding including the Jesuit order. Their oath is a testimony of their evil, murderous ways.
The Jesuit order, which is ironically called the “society of Jesus”, does not love Jesus Christ whatsoever. Their allegiance is towards the pope, the man of sin at the Vatican, and the Babylonian Roman Catholic church, which Christ will destroy with fire as per Revelation 18:8-9.
God says to COME OUT of Babylon, out of the Babylonian Roman Catholic church, in Revelation 18:4-5, which is that GREAT WHORE of Revelation 17 and 18.
"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington
