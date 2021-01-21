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India invents eco-friendly, hydrogen-powered automobile engine | Al Jazeera English
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283 views • January 21, 2021
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A team of engineers in India is trying to help solve the country’s air pollution problem by inventing a hydrogen-powered automobile engine that they say emits virtually no pollution.
Their invention has received three patents and Japan has become the first foreign country to allow the product to be imported.
It’s expected to roll out for commercial use soon and one of the inventors hopes the technology will replace conventional engines.
or email us at [email protected]
A team of engineers in India is trying to help solve the country’s air pollution problem by inventing a hydrogen-powered automobile engine that they say emits virtually no pollution.
Their invention has received three patents and Japan has become the first foreign country to allow the product to be imported.
It’s expected to roll out for commercial use soon and one of the inventors hopes the technology will replace conventional engines.
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