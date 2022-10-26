UK Column News - 26th October 2022

http://www.ukcolumn.org00:23 Sunak Understands
01:08 New Cabinet
4:39 Russia and Iran Unite to spread Terror
5:53 Russia doubles down on Dirty Bomb concerns
8:53 Dear Mr President - 30 members signed asking for an end to the war
04:46 Bild article
11:34 Gas Reserves
14:00 Welsh Mothers Protection Help
15:02 Agenda 2030 Sandi Adams Part 2
16:15 Steve Barclay - Health Security
18:36 NHS needs extra £7b during financial crisis
19:35 NHS Recruitment Drive
21:57 All cause mortality 15.9% above
25:26 Vaccine Harms debate
41:38 Sky News - No focus on vax damage
42:03 Mark Sharman Video
42:35 Sir Chris Chope interview
43:50 MP’s Research
45:24 UK Parliament POST (Bridging research and policy)
54:21 Unknown long term health effects
55:58 MHRA protest
56:23 Vax for babies
58:45 Molnupiravir
59:50 Drug Safety Update
1:03:20 Tripledemic
1:05:12 £1.8 mil for digital mental health tools
1:06:30 NHS Virtual
1:10:53 And Finally:
