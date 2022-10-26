Create New Account
UK Column News - 26th October 2022
http://www.ukcolumn.org00:23 Sunak Understands

01:08 New Cabinet

4:39 Russia and Iran Unite to spread Terror

5:53 Russia doubles down on Dirty Bomb concerns

8:53 Dear Mr President - 30 members signed asking for an end to the war

04:46 Bild article

11:34 Gas Reserves

14:00 Welsh Mothers Protection Help

15:02 Agenda 2030 Sandi Adams Part 2

16:15 Steve Barclay - Health Security

18:36 NHS needs extra £7b during financial crisis

19:35 NHS Recruitment Drive

21:57 All cause mortality 15.9% above

25:26 Vaccine Harms debate

41:38 Sky News - No focus on vax damage

42:03 Mark Sharman Video

42:35 Sir Chris Chope interview

43:50 MP’s Research

45:24 UK Parliament POST (Bridging research and policy)

54:21 Unknown long term health effects

55:58 MHRA protest

56:23 Vax for babies

58:45 Molnupiravir

59:50 Drug Safety Update

1:03:20 Tripledemic

1:05:12 £1.8 mil for digital mental health tools

1:06:30 NHS Virtual

1:10:53 And Finally:



Sources: https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-26th-october-2022


Join the community: https://community.ukcolumn.org/


UK Column Extracts:

Rumble (https://rumble.com/user/UKColumnExtracts) | Gab (https://gab.com/UKColumnExtracts) | Odysee (https://odysee.com/@UKColumnExtracts:2) | Telegram (https://t.me/UKColumnExtracts) | BitChute (https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ukcolumnextracts/)

