Fani’s Losses Escalate - Must Turn Over DOJ, J6 Texts
Lori Colley
Lori Colley
84 views • 4 months ago

December 3, 2024 - There is a God and He is intimately involved in exposing the sordid American justice system. Just today, Fani Willis lost the biggest case anyone has ever tried. It gets much worse, as a judge ordered Willis to turn over all communications between Jack Smith, the DOJ special prosecutor, and those of the January 6th Committee. She’s in trouble with the GA Senate for misconduct, and has probably lost control of the Trump RICO case.





Thanks for watching and Praying!

To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:

LoriColley.substack.com


Lori’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. Subscribe for free to receive new posts. Or consider supporting my work with an $8 per month paid subscription.

newstrump lawsuitricojack smithfani willisrepublican politics
