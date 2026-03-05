Blackford Talks Prophecy Live with Andrew Roth - Blood Moon Eclipse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Under a blood red moon, Trump attacked Iran on Purim and the Sabbath to remember to blot out Amalek. Why does Purim 2026 sound biblical? Cosmos and Aramaic Bible expert Andrew Gabriel Roth will update us.
