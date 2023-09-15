Create New Account
St. Alphonsus Ligouri: A Saint For The 21st Century
Published 19 hours ago

John-Henry Westen


Sep 14, 2023


St. Alphonsus Ligouri is one of the most renowned spiritual writers in the history of the Catholic Church — and the heroic saint needed in today’s spiritual fight for holiness. Between the LGBT agenda, transgenderism and the disordered lies of the political left-wing, it’s important now more than ever for faithful Catholics and conservatives of all backgrounds to return to the ancient heroes of past who have paved the way to God, holiness, and peace. The timeless writings of St. Alphonsus, Doctor of the Church, are coming to full light in the brand-new book, ‘St. Alphonsus for the 21st Century: A Handbook for Holiness.’


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3hmm5c-st.-alphonsus-ligouri-a-saint-for-the-21s-century.html

