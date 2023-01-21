Create New Account
What Is the Best Gift a Pregnant Woman Can Give to a Child? Why Are Pregnant Women So Emotional? Releasing vs Holding on to Unhealed Emotions, Divine Love, Since When Is a Child Learning? Diet
https://youtu.be/tXJXGH3-AwI
20120708 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Gothenburg

Cut:
01m41s - 10m28s

Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com

Keywords
godbrainspiritualityemotionalpregnancydietsoulfree willprayingnew agecryingconceptionmotherhoodgiftincarnationsimpledivine lovesoul foodnew new agesoul searchsoul developmentfeel everythingunhealed emotions

