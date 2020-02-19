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Will We Be Killed If We Don't Take The Mark Of The Beast?
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54 views • February 19, 2020
Will We Be Killed if We Don't Take The Mark of the Beast? Is it possible to survive the Great Tribulation without taking the Mark of the Beast? This video explores the two different groups of End Time believers mentioned in the Book of Revelation, one which appears to have God's supernatural protection (the 144,000) and another group described as "a great multitude without number". This latter group is association with the Great Tribulation but it appears to be referring to all the people who are executed for their faith during that time. This video explores some of the traits of both groups and suggests that what we do right now may determine which group we will belong to. Are you willing to die for your faith?
Credits
Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com)
Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/)
Credits
Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com)
Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/)
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