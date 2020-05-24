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Romans 14:1-12 ACCEPTING
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7 views • May 24, 2020
ACCEPTING! Believers Should Accept and Encourage Other Believers to Facilitate Unity.
✅ Beginning in Chapter 12 Paul Began Focusing on How We Live Out Our New Faith
✅ Romans 12:1-8 We Are Called to Be Living Sacrifices
✅ Romans 12:9-21 No Longer Living For Ourselves We Now Live in Relationship With Our Brothers and Sisters In Christ
✅ Romans 13:1-7 We Demonstrate the Reality of the Gospel By Our Attitudes Toward Authority - God’s Law Vs Man’s Law
✅ Romans 14:1-23 Unity Within the Church Body – Not Judging But Protecting – Laws of Liberty and Love
✅ Beginning in Chapter 12 Paul Began Focusing on How We Live Out Our New Faith
✅ Romans 12:1-8 We Are Called to Be Living Sacrifices
✅ Romans 12:9-21 No Longer Living For Ourselves We Now Live in Relationship With Our Brothers and Sisters In Christ
✅ Romans 13:1-7 We Demonstrate the Reality of the Gospel By Our Attitudes Toward Authority - God’s Law Vs Man’s Law
✅ Romans 14:1-23 Unity Within the Church Body – Not Judging But Protecting – Laws of Liberty and Love
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