HEALTH OFFICIALS WANT MANDATORY VACCINES FOR “ANTI-MASKERS” AND TO PUBLICLY SHAME AND DOX THEM!!!

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pressfortruth
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Mandatory vaccines are no longer a “conspiracy theory” as talk of how they will be implemented is now a part of the mainstream conversation. Of course they’ll say you don’t HAVE to get a vaccine, but you do if you want to go to the hospital, bank, shop for food or go to work…publicly shaming those who refuse to go along with the program is coming next if the Niagara region gets their way! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers all the latest Covid-19(84) news while encouraging the viewer to break free from the mainstream and to live your lives as the free human beings that God designed us to be.
Stay Up To Date With Dan Dicks of Press For Truth HERE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/
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If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1
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Sources:
https://pressfortruth.ca/pfizer-and-moderna-contract-with-canadian-government-for-eventual-mandatory-vaccination-program/
https://pressfortruth.ca/the-highwires-del-bigtree-on-censorship-and-the-coming-mandatory-vaccination-program/
https://thepostmillennial.com/ontarians-may-be-required-to-be-vaccinated-to-move-with-latitude-and-freedom
https://fortune.com/2020/12/04/covid-19-vaccine-mandatory-required-airlines-to-fly/
https://www.foxnews.com/travel/covid-19-passport-travelers-vaccine
https://beta.ctvnews.ca/national/coronavirus/2020/11/28/1_5208824.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/pfizer-ceo-not-certain-vaccine-will-stop-people-spreading-covid-19
https://edmonton.ctvnews.ca/talk-to-my-friend-in-the-icu-premier-kenney-calls-out-covid-19-truthers-anti-maskers-1.5217179
https://www.thoroldnews.com/coronavirus-covid-19-local-news/violators-of-covid-19-bylaws-will-be-named-publicly-says-niagara-regional-council-2891603
https://www.pri.org/stories/2017-06-20/caught-camera-chinas-high-tech-approach-shaming-jaywalkers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fwQ9doe5tdFe/
https://variety.com/2020/film/global/black-panther-letitia-wright-anti-vax-video-1234846206/
https://twitter.com/letitiawright/status/1334838855346909184
https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1334025703470219267
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10158558146346273&;set=pcb.10158558160416273