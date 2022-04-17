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Australia DUMBS & Victorian Earthquakes September 22 2021
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112 views • April 17, 2022
After a flurry of 10km earthquakes in the state of Victoria, Amanda takes another look at the DUMBS in Australia.
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https://www.brighteon.com/channels/amandanewearth
Latest from Amanda - https://www.amandanewearth.com/latest/
Orgonite Pendant - https://www.amandanewearth.com/pendant/
Bookings for readings and healing with Amanda – https://www.amandanewearth.com/bookings/
Amanda Newearth Telegram – https://t.me/amandanewearthchan
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