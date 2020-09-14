5G - WiFi Linked to School Children + 60 Teachers Mysterious Illnesses

Shortly after 5G technology was installed in this test school in Fullerton California, many children and 60 teachers began to have mysterious illnesses, serious mental and physical problems. Joe Imbriano, aka You tube's THE FULLERTON INFORMER Broke the story and exposed the schools. When the parents went to the school with concern for their children the parent immediately began to have breathing problems, headaches and dizzyness upon entering their kids school. All causes have been investigated such as molds, water, lead paints, asbestos etc but none were found. The only new factor in the school was the 5G technology and coincidentally was the time the children began to have their mysterious illnesses. 5G is Dangerous to our health. PROTECT your kids free of this technology which was fast tracked by FCC Tom Wheeler who said, " We will make BILLIONS off of this (5G). We can't not do it. We won't wait for the (safety) standards."