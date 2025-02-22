BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Greater Good (2011) - Vaccine Documentary
THE GREATER GOOD is an award winning character-driven documentary that explores the cultural intersections where parenting meets modern medicine and individual rights collide with politics. The film offers parents, doctors and policy makers a safe space to speak openly, actively listen and learn from one another. Mixing verité footage, intimate interviews, 1950s-era government-produced movies and up-to-date TV news reporting, THE GREATER GOOD weaves together the stories of families whose lives have been forever changed by vaccination.   

 

THE GREATER GOOD — It’s time to Think Again. 

This documentary tells the rarely heard stories of three families adversely impacted by vaccination. This important perspective on the issue of vaccine safety has been left out of the mainstream media debate for too long. These courageous families show us that it is time to Think Again: 

Think Again about the many more studies that are necessary to be certain that children are protected 

Think Again about protecting the rights of families to choose a vaccination plan that works for their family’s unique medical situation 

Think Again about how to make sure vaccines are tested properly  

THE GREATER GOOD is inspiring parents nationwide to learn more about the issue, and to foster an informed, balanced conversation with their doctors, schools and communities.  


https://greatergoodmovie.org/ 


vaccinesgardasilautismasthmahpvvaccinationvaccine injuryaluminumalsmercuryherd immunityvaersthimerosalarthritisadjuvantaddautoimmune diseasesidstype 2 diabetesconflict of interestaspergersattention deficit disorderneurodevelopmental disordersmotor neuron deaththe vaccine book
