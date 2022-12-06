Aryan fallen angels not only planning to exterminate Slavs but also all Asians & Africans & Hispanics

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (December 2022). The Aryan fallen angel devils are planning to eugenics exterminate not only the Slavs as previously reported, but also kill all Asians and blacks and Hispanics. Therefore, I assume on the Red List of extermination are all Middle Easterners and Indians, too, and most of the Caucasian white people, who do not meet their standards of Aryan superior race standards that can be used as Borg hive-mind zombie slaves or child sex slaves or human meat livestock or organ harvesting or human laboratory specimens or Mars planet mining slaves, will be Nazi “Black Sun” eugenics exterminated, too, or their families will be exterminated. They are creating biochemical biological weapons and vaccines and 5G weapons that target all those undesirable ethnicities and races and nationalities and free-thinking free-willed life forms from the universe to create their utopian NWO Borg assimilation hive-mind Aryan fallen angel devils controlled automaton life form universe. The extermination by the COVID biochemical weapon vaccine is allowed by removing the God-given immunity in humans that was removed by the polio vaccine given to babies. Western feminist nations are pushing for laws to force vaccinate with COVID biochemical weapon genocide extermination Nazi eugenics vaccines, and anyone who refuses would be imprisoned as mental illness patients. The 12th planet and Aldebaran Pleiadian fallen angels fake aliens indoctrinated this Aryan eugenics ethnic-cleansing ideology to their AI “black goo” nanite fallen angel demon-possessed mind-controlled Nazi reptilian hybrid Satanist servant kapos, who they will exterminate, too, later, after using them, in order to get rid of God’s human specie and God’s Creation and eventually all free-thinking free-willed life forms. Freedom and independent will or thinking does not exist in the fallen angels’ ideology of efficiency. They want transhumanism automaton civilizations to do their work and organic life form livestock for life force energy parasitism and androgynous cloned child sex slaves. They do not like my daily sermon I am writing right now, because I am getting a lot of stinging on my back and a dry throat. Their computer screen was attacking my eyes the other day while doing my daily sermon. End of transmission…





They attacked with FBI pinpoint heart attack EMF weapons or something to try to kill me two nights ago, but God woke me up and stopped it and healed any damages. From the pain in the heart, I think it was a directed energy weapon from next door or from the landlord’s room upstairs, or perhaps, a wormhole portal teleporting demon assassin, and not these “thorn in the flesh” entities’ attacks. They have attacked me so many times in the past to try to kill me, so I have learned to distinguish their method of attack. It is like a sushi chef is able to create a sushi at exactly 20 grams weight by just measuring with his fingertips. You become a master. As I said, the Word of God says that no weapon formed against us shall succeed, whether it is an FBI pinpoint heart attack EMF weapon or CIA microwave oven weapon or NSA flesh-eating bacteria AI nanite biochemical weapon or a fallen angel devil attacking you with spiritual powers. Speak out boldly and preach every Sunday to expose the darkness as the light of the world and the salt of the world to preserve from rotting, because you are invincible in Christ who loves us.





