Whole Foods - The world’s leader in natural and organic foods...FROM CHINA (Oops)

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Jim Crenshaw
Feb 10, 2023
And they have their customers paying premium prices for Chinese infested shit food. You can get the same crap food at Walmart for half the price. Get poisoned for less! They didn't want this to get out. Be sure and pass this one along.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/IiTT6zOqENKL/