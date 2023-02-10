Create New Account
Whole Foods - The world’s leader in natural and organic foods...FROM CHINA (Oops)
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Jim Crenshaw


Feb 10, 2023


And they have their customers paying premium prices for Chinese infested shit food. You can get the same crap food at Walmart for half the price. Get poisoned for less! They didn't want this to get out. Be sure and pass this one along.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/IiTT6zOqENKL/


foodwhole foodsorganic foodmade in chinanatural foodpremium prices

