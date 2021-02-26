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Why you need a Constitutional Sheriff and how to get one
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102 views • February 26, 2021
In 1997 Sheriff Jay Prinz and Sheriff Richard Mack resisted the federal orders to implement the gun control wet dream Brady Act in their counties. The NRA in a rare positive move, financed the lawsuit to the Supreme Court where Prinz/Mack had our rights upheld.
That preserved a lot of liberty against the totalitarian juggernaut and confirmed the rights of people in this country to have a Constitutional Sheriff on their side.
I discuss that and more in this video. Further information can be found at:
https://www.teddunlap.net/?s=constitutional+sheriff
and
https://www.bitterrootbugle.com/?s=posse
That preserved a lot of liberty against the totalitarian juggernaut and confirmed the rights of people in this country to have a Constitutional Sheriff on their side.
I discuss that and more in this video. Further information can be found at:
https://www.teddunlap.net/?s=constitutional+sheriff
and
https://www.bitterrootbugle.com/?s=posse
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