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People for Medical Freedom Protest Jill Biden's Visit and Vax Clinic at Waipahu High School
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70 views • August 01, 2021
A medley of different freedom focused groups converged upon Waipahu High School on July 25, 2021 with two main messages: Freedom to choose to vax or not and Jill Biden go home. There was also a smaller pro vax group there to welcome Biden.
The fake-stream news media KITV was inside for Jill Biden's cringe "please inject the kool-aid" speech where there appeared to be fewer people than there were outside protesting. When it was Governor David Ige's turn to blather on the microphone, he tried to scare people into taking the covid jab. He failed to mention the unprecedented record number of hundreds of thousands of vaccine related injuries recorded in the last seven months in the CDC's VAERS database.
Marching alongside the school, protesters were warmly greeted with secret service agents and snipers on the roof.
For the record, there was only one firetruck and ambulance that came to Waipahu High School. Because there were two gates at the school and the firetruck and ambulance made a u-turn, it caused many to think there was two firetrucks and two ambulances. Another ambulance drove by later, but it was unrelated. From the best reports I have received, the ambulance came to treat a Jill Biden supporter who had suffered problems due to the heat.
Among the amazing protesters were Levana Lomma of For Our Rights and Duckter Quacks M.D.
#MedicalFreedom #Liberty #NurembergTrials2.0
For more information on freedom, please visit:
https://alohafreedomcoalition.org
https://hawaii.forourrights.org
The fake-stream news media KITV was inside for Jill Biden's cringe "please inject the kool-aid" speech where there appeared to be fewer people than there were outside protesting. When it was Governor David Ige's turn to blather on the microphone, he tried to scare people into taking the covid jab. He failed to mention the unprecedented record number of hundreds of thousands of vaccine related injuries recorded in the last seven months in the CDC's VAERS database.
Marching alongside the school, protesters were warmly greeted with secret service agents and snipers on the roof.
For the record, there was only one firetruck and ambulance that came to Waipahu High School. Because there were two gates at the school and the firetruck and ambulance made a u-turn, it caused many to think there was two firetrucks and two ambulances. Another ambulance drove by later, but it was unrelated. From the best reports I have received, the ambulance came to treat a Jill Biden supporter who had suffered problems due to the heat.
Among the amazing protesters were Levana Lomma of For Our Rights and Duckter Quacks M.D.
#MedicalFreedom #Liberty #NurembergTrials2.0
For more information on freedom, please visit:
https://alohafreedomcoalition.org
https://hawaii.forourrights.org
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