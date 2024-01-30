"TD JAKES: THE FINAL WORD OF THE LORD" (PROPHECY AS WITNESSES OF THE LORD)

WATCH TO THE END. THIS IS GOD'S TURN TO SPEAK & WE WILL LISTEN. HE WILL PUT FORTH HIS EVIDENCE & SET THE BATTLE IN ARRAY, WITHOUT FEEDBACK. LISTEN & DECIDE WHERE YOU STAND.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.