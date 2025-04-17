Moments Before Being Charged with FRAUD: "No One is Above the Law" -- AG Leticia James

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Corrupt New York, Attorney General Leticia James repeatedly stated that "no one is above the law," in reference to Donald Trump and her corrupt prosecution of him. Now she is being charged with almost the identical crime. She tried to convict Donald Trump of, whatever the Democrats accuse you of doing is in fact what they are. #leticiajames #corruption #DOJ