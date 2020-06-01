Fact Check: Bill Gates and the "God Gene" Vaccine

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SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=36529
No, Bill Gates did not give a presentation to the CIA about a "God Gene" vaccine called FunVax. Spreading this easily debunkable nonsense will only undermine and discredit the real work people are doing to call attention to the troubling developments that we have seen in recent months.