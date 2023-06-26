This video was found yesterday afternoon. Sorry, a late upload.
Epic footage of the destruction of two Ukrainian MRAPs with infantry in one arrival of the Russian T-80 tank of the 136th Motorized Rifle Brigade. The tankers moved into Makarovka, fired two accurate shots and left as if nothing had happened.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.